Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Shares Bought by Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.

Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 104.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 388,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 198,732 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pixelworks were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pixelworks by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Pixelworks by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Pixelworks by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Pixelworks by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 440,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Pixelworks by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 7,535 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PXLW opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $173.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.26. Pixelworks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $4.67.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 80.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

