Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) by 1,483.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,578,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478,438 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pixelworks were worth $5,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Pixelworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Pixelworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Pixelworks by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Pixelworks during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pixelworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ PXLW opened at $3.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.09. Pixelworks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $4.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.26.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 80.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

