Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.30. Pixelworks shares last traded at $3.25, with a volume of 361,221 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The stock has a market cap of $173.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 2.09.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.00 million. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 43.65% and a negative net margin of 80.34%. On average, analysts predict that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PXLW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 96,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Pixelworks by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pixelworks by 10.2% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pixelworks by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 440,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

About Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Pixelworks, Inc develops and markets semiconductor and software solutions. The company provides video display processor products comprises image processor ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing within high-end display systems; video co-processor ICs that work with an image processor to post-process video signals to enhance the performance or feature set of the overall video solution; and transcoder ICs, such as embedded microprocessors, digital signal processing technology, and software that control the operations and signal processing for converting bitrates, resolutions, and codecs.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.