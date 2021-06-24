Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) PT Raised to $14.00

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) had its price target upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the pipeline company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.29.

PAGP opened at $12.03 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98 and a beta of 2.20. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 0.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Plains GP will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Plains GP by 90.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 71,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 33,794 shares during the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter valued at $368,000. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 23.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 8,256,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,335 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 18.4% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,506 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Plains GP by 56.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,541,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $23,890,000 after acquiring an additional 919,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

