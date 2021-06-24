Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Plug Power in a report issued on Tuesday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now forecasts that the electronics maker will earn $0.08 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.10. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Plug Power’s FY2025 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get Plug Power alerts:

PLUG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.94.

NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $33.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 7.21. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $75.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.08.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.62 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter worth $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Plug Power by 718.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.