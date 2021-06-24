Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Up 7.4%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s stock price was up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $32.44 and last traded at $32.07. Approximately 360,093 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 38,873,359 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.85.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PLUG shares. Northcoast Research started coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Plug Power from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Plug Power in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.94.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a PE ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 7.21.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 33.75% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 76.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,768,929 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,142,117,000 after purchasing an additional 12,607,594 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,922,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $283,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,773 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 567.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 6,727,350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $241,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,718,985 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,881,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,412,694 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $183,546,000 after purchasing an additional 72,032 shares during the last quarter. 50.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

