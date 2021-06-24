pNetwork Market Cap Hits $25.36 Million (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 24th. One pNetwork coin can now be purchased for about $0.78 or 0.00002246 BTC on major exchanges. pNetwork has a total market capitalization of $25.36 million and approximately $3.59 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, pNetwork has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00055493 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00020611 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $215.30 or 0.00618664 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.09 or 0.00040495 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000289 BTC.

pNetwork Coin Profile

pNetwork (PNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 78,040,179 coins and its circulating supply is 32,450,407 coins. The official website for pNetwork is p.network . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling pNetwork

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

