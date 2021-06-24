Polkamarkets (POLK) Price Down 39.3% Over Last Week

Polkamarkets (CURRENCY:POLK) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. One Polkamarkets coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000615 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polkamarkets has traded 39.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polkamarkets has a market capitalization of $4.78 million and $86,401.00 worth of Polkamarkets was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polkamarkets alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00055826 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003531 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00020609 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.42 or 0.00607430 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00040247 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000290 BTC.

About Polkamarkets

POLK is a coin. Its launch date was February 20th, 2021. Polkamarkets’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,900,000 coins. Polkamarkets’ official Twitter account is @polkamarkets

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkamarkets is a DeFi-Powered Prediction Market built for cross-chain information exchange and trading where users take positions on outcomes of real-world events–in a decentralized and interoperable platform based on Polkadot. Forecasting and providing liquidity to Polkamarkets will earn users $POLK, the platform's native utility tokens. By joining the power of DeFi and liquidity incentives to prediction markets, Polkamarkets aims to be the premiere forecasting tool on the blockchain. “

Polkamarkets Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkamarkets directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polkamarkets should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkamarkets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polkamarkets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkamarkets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.