PolySwarm (NCT) 1-Day Volume Tops $13,940.00

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 24th. During the last week, PolySwarm has traded 23.6% lower against the US dollar. PolySwarm has a total market capitalization of $7.28 million and $13,940.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolySwarm coin can currently be bought for about $0.0047 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00055081 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00020437 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $204.48 or 0.00602157 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00039837 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00076804 BTC.

PolySwarm Coin Profile

PolySwarm (CRYPTO:NCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. The official website for PolySwarm is polyswarm.io . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling PolySwarm

