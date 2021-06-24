Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Pool in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Pool by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 174 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in Pool by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Pool by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 445,874 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $153,933,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on POOL shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pool has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.29.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total value of $773,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 12,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,511,655.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 96,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 50,711 shares of company stock valued at $21,757,571 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

POOL stock opened at $454.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $428.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $256.85 and a fifty-two week high of $464.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 0.79.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.73 million. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 38.00%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

