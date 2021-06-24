Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Shares Gap Down to $9.22

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.22, but opened at $8.86. Poseida Therapeutics shares last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 463 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on PSTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 9.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.81. The company has a market capitalization of $560.64 million and a PE ratio of -2.19.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.44, for a total transaction of $37,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,378.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 57,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.66, for a total transaction of $558,531.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 542,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,245,235.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,520 shares of company stock worth $1,695,928 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 582.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Institutional investors own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

