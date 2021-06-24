PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Price Target Raised to C$19.00

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$10.40 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$15.00 price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.88.

TSE:PSK opened at C$15.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 84.97. PrairieSky Royalty has a one year low of C$7.83 and a one year high of C$15.23.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$59.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is currently 136.87%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

