Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Trading Up 6.1%

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) shares were up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.35. Approximately 10,970 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 855,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.70.

DTIL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.25.

Get Precision BioSciences alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $654.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.17. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 159.67% and a negative net margin of 299.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Precision BioSciences, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO David S. Thomson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $161,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 126,513 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,545.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David S. Thomson sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total value of $32,009.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,280,955.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,175 shares of company stock worth $1,341,191. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Precision BioSciences by 4.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,206,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,534,000 after buying an additional 184,981 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Precision BioSciences by 11.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,462,000 after buying an additional 74,481 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences during the first quarter worth approximately $6,507,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Precision BioSciences by 267.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,572,000 after buying an additional 391,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Precision BioSciences by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 418,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,336,000 after buying an additional 31,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Precision BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.