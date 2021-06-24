Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) Position Boosted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,786 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Preferred Apartment Communities were worth $5,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,523,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,074,000 after buying an additional 332,213 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $481,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Preferred Apartment Communities by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 763,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after buying an additional 63,205 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 444,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 49,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 157.2% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 71,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 43,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other news, Director Sara Finley acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.51 per share, for a total transaction of $52,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,562.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APTS opened at $10.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.13. Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.01 and a 52-week high of $11.17.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.97). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. Preferred Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.42%.

About Preferred Apartment Communities

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

