Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Position Reduced by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. decreased its position in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,897 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.08% of Premier worth $3,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Premier by 10.4% during the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 7,116,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,881,000 after purchasing an additional 669,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,606,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,795,000 after buying an additional 54,734 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,540,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,359,000 after buying an additional 356,635 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,296,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,707,000 after buying an additional 233,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,547,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,305,000 after buying an additional 144,900 shares in the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINC has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Premier in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Premier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut Premier from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Premier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Premier from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.29.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,563 shares in the company, valued at $4,489,419.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Premier stock opened at $34.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.24. Premier, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $37.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $469.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.08 million. Premier had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.46%. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

