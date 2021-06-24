PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Major Shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price Sells 9,183 Shares of Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $816,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,877,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,591,581.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 5,475 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total transaction of $501,017.25.

On Monday, June 7th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 5,928 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.37, for a total transaction of $535,713.36.

On Monday, May 24th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,408 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total transaction of $642,569.92.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,096 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $773,160.00.

On Monday, April 26th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,153 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $774,252.27.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 20,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $1,784,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 31st, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 1,243 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.99, for a total transaction of $120,558.57.

On Monday, March 29th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total transaction of $963,000.00.

Shares of PSMT stock opened at $88.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. PriceSmart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.82 and a twelve month high of $104.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 8th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.14). PriceSmart had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The company had revenue of $937.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in PriceSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $1,410,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 489,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PriceSmart by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,940,000 after acquiring an additional 26,564 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PriceSmart during the 1st quarter valued at $712,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 17.0% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell brand name and private label consumer products and provide services, such as optical and tires to individuals and businesses. As of February 03, 2021, the company operated 47 warehouse clubs in 12 countries and one U.S.

