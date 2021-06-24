Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,135 Shares of Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimball International were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KBAL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Kimball International in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimball International in the fourth quarter valued at $104,000. Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimball International in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kimball International by 451.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 9,547 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Kimball International by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Timothy J. Wolfe bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.98 per share, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KBAL opened at $13.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $483.35 million, a PE ratio of 52.56 and a beta of 0.90. Kimball International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $14.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.62.

Kimball International (NASDAQ:KBAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $138.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.59 million. Kimball International had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 1.59%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimball International, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Kimball International’s payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimball International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Kimball International in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

About Kimball International

Kimball International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells furniture products under the Kimball, National, Kimball Hospitality, and D'style by Kimball Hospitality brands in the United States and internationally. The company offers office furniture, including desks, tables, seating, bookcases, and filing and storage units for federal, state, and local government offices, as well as other government related entities; and furniture solutions, such as headboards, tables, seating, vanities, casegoods, lighting, and other products for hotel properties, and commercial and residential mixed use developments.

