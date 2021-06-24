Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:AVXL) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Anavex Life Sciences were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AVXL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 19.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,397,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,743,000 after purchasing an additional 718,802 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anavex Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,299,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Anavex Life Sciences by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 201,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Anavex Life Sciences by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,051 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 30,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anavex Life Sciences by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 134,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $727,000 after acquiring an additional 8,266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

AVXL opened at $24.23 on Thursday. Anavex Life Sciences Corp. has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -53.84 and a beta of 0.57.

Anavex Life Sciences (NASDAQ:AVXL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts predict that Anavex Life Sciences Corp. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elliot Favus sold 145,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $1,696,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Anavex Life Sciences from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Dawson James upped their price objective on shares of Anavex Life Sciences from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

Anavex Life Sciences Company Profile

Anavex Life Sciences Corp., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ANAVEX 2-73, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease; Phase III clinical trial to treat pediatric patients with Rett syndrome; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and preclinical clinical trials to treat epilepsy, infantile spasms, Fragile X syndrome, Angelman syndrome, multiple sclerosis, and tuberous sclerosis complex.

