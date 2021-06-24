Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $95,000 Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,701 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,381 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $95,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 30,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,744,197 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,866,000 after buying an additional 274,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 445,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 38,077 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,405,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,033,000 after acquiring an additional 620,239 shares during the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $5.79 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.22. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $5.90. The firm has a market cap of $598.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.30.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $30.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.14 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%. Analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPRX shares. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

