Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 5,815 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TELL. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,471,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136,440 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tellurian by 358.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 630,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 492,843 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tellurian during the first quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian during the 1st quarter valued at $336,000. Institutional investors own 23.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tellurian from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Tellurian from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Tellurian from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Tellurian from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.74.

In related news, Director Diana Derycz Kessler purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.14 per share, with a total value of $214,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 205,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,643.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TELL opened at $4.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.41. Tellurian Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $5.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.13.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.62 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 519.33% and a negative return on equity of 95.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

