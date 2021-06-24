Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 3,385.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 33.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

SAVA stock opened at $77.56 on Thursday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.44 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.95.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $78.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

Cassava Sciences Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

