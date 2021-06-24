Principal Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 4,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 3,385.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 33.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after buying an additional 11,448 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.46% of the company’s stock.
SAVA stock opened at $77.56 on Thursday. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.76 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.44 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.95.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $78.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.
Cassava Sciences Profile
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
