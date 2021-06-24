Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,904,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,957 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Energy Fuels by 87.2% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,616,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,180,000 after acquiring an additional 752,719 shares during the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Energy Fuels by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 474,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 235,943 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Energy Fuels by 4,028.2% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 136,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Fuels in the 4th quarter valued at $426,000. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UUUU shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Energy Fuels from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 27th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Energy Fuels presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

NYSEAMERICAN UUUU opened at $6.25 on Thursday. Energy Fuels Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $7.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.35. The company has a market cap of $878.54 million, a PE ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 1.78.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 20.75% and a negative net margin of 2,041.22%. On average, analysts anticipate that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 21,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $178,209.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 340,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,810,159.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 50,575 shares of company stock valued at $419,370 over the last ninety days. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project, the Jane Dough property, and the Hank project located in Wyoming; and the Alta Mesa project located in Texas, as well as White Mesa Mill in Utah.

