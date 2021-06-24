ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.00. ProAssurance shares last traded at $23.69, with a volume of 118,752 shares traded.

PRA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their target price on ProAssurance from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ProAssurance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.02.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 16.26% and a negative return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $204.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.53 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is -38.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in ProAssurance by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 29,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,036,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,264,000 after purchasing an additional 397,384 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in ProAssurance by 3.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 65,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in ProAssurance by 11.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 966,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,874,000 after buying an additional 97,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

About ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

Further Reading: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.