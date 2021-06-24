Procore Technologies, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PCOR) Quiet Period To Expire on June 29th

Procore Technologies’ (NASDAQ:PCOR) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, June 29th. Procore Technologies had issued 9,470,000 shares in its IPO on May 20th. The total size of the offering was $634,490,000 based on an initial share price of $67.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PCOR. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Procore Technologies stock opened at $95.78 on Thursday. Procore Technologies has a 52 week low of $78.96 and a 52 week high of $97.65.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

