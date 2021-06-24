Proequities Inc. Has $214,000 Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Proequities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MS. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $85.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.63. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $45.86 and a 1 year high of $94.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.28%.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

