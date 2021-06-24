Proequities Inc. Has $278,000 Stock Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

Proequities Inc. grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) by 35.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 47,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter valued at $570,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter valued at $193,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000.

Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $37.66 on Thursday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a 12 month low of $30.05 and a 12 month high of $37.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.29.

