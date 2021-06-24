Proequities Inc. Increases Holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF)

Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF were worth $122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 9.3% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 153,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after buying an additional 13,092 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 9,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 16.7% in the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 52,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 111,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 34.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 10,262 shares in the last quarter.

LDSF opened at $20.29 on Thursday. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $20.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.30.

