Proequities Inc. Makes New Investment in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Proequities Inc. bought a new position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Proequities Inc. owned 0.06% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $996,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000.

Shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF stock opened at $30.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.74. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a one year low of $23.49 and a one year high of $30.68.

