Proequities Inc. Sells 573 Shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Proequities Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $16,207,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,072,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,388,000 after purchasing an additional 254,732 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 590.8% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 264,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 225,934 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 271.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 128,915 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 207,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after purchasing an additional 126,408 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MJ opened at $20.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.84. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $34.58.

