Proequities Inc. Trims Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Proequities Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 1,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,271,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,985 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,844,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $152,689,000 after purchasing an additional 367,970 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF by 965.2% in the fourth quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 137,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,370,000 after purchasing an additional 124,448 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,118,000. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,376,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:CWB opened at $86.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.10. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $58.57 and a 12-month high of $92.97.

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Convertible Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.