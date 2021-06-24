Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CFO Mark S. Livingston Sells 23,221 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,448,990.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,935 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,944. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Progyny stock opened at $59.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.81 and a beta of 1.80. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.56 and a 1 year high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $122.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Progyny by 631.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,219,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,086 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,376,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,811,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Progyny by 774.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 394,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,721,000 after acquiring an additional 349,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,925,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,693,000 after buying an additional 249,760 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Progyny presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.33.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

