Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.68 and last traded at $61.27. Approximately 6,917 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 901,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.80.

PGNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.81 and a beta of 1.80.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $122.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.27 million. Progyny had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Progyny’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 36,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $1,671,692.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,674. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $216,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 528,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,908,134.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 760,282 shares of company stock valued at $43,372,687. Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,665,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,644,000 after acquiring an additional 144,091 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,536,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,803,000 after acquiring an additional 235,442 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 631.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,219,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,925,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,693,000 after acquiring an additional 249,760 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

