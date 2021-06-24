Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Shares Down 4%

Shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) dropped 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $60.68 and last traded at $61.27. Approximately 6,917 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 901,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.80.
PGNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.81 and a beta of 1.80.
In other Progyny news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 36,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $1,671,692.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,674. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $216,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 528,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,908,134.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 760,282 shares of company stock valued at $43,372,687. Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,665,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,644,000 after acquiring an additional 144,091 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,536,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,516,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,803,000 after acquiring an additional 235,442 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 631.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,219,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,925,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,693,000 after acquiring an additional 249,760 shares during the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY)
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
