Project Pai Price Hits $0.0161 (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 24th. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular exchanges. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $24.97 million and approximately $529,348.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded down 34.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00038714 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00034726 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000120 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000146 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,756,786,190 coins and its circulating supply is 1,553,695,389 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

