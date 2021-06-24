Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) Shares Up 0.3%

Shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) shot up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.72 and last traded at $9.70. 1,349 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 30,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSAG)

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

