Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Trading Up 6.7%

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s share price was up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.04 and last traded at $51.35. Approximately 5,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 450,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRTA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $43.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.78.

The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.78.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative return on equity of 57.65% and a negative net margin of 14,255.73%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prothena by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,745,000 after purchasing an additional 879,254 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,650,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

