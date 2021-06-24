Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Trading Up 6.7%

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s share price was up 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $52.04 and last traded at $51.35. Approximately 5,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 450,483 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.11.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRTA shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $43.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.78.
The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.78.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Prothena by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,745,000 after purchasing an additional 879,254 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,650,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at about $433,000. Finally, Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at about $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.
About Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.
Read More: Why do companies pay special dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.