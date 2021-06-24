Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 81,237 Shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 100.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 81,237 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.24% of ABM Industries worth $8,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ABM Industries by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 7.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 7.2% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ABM Industries by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.67% of the company’s stock.

In other ABM Industries news, CEO Scott B. Salmirs sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.03, for a total transaction of $1,325,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $414,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,372 shares of company stock worth $2,504,283 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABM. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.67.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $45.11 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.39. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.36 and a 12 month high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.28%.

ABM Industries Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

