Prudential Financial Inc. Buys New Stake in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 373,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,413,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 2.66% of American Outdoor Brands as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $19,515,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $25,476,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Outdoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth $13,521,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at $847,000. Finally, Parthenon LLC acquired a new position in American Outdoor Brands in the first quarter valued at $3,359,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

NASDAQ:AOUT opened at $31.92 on Thursday. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.24 and a 1-year high of $35.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.47.

American Outdoor Brands Company Profile

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.