Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 82.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 295,426 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.15% of Affiliated Managers Group worth $9,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 63.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 221 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $142,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $206.00 to $213.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.29.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Reuben Jeffery III bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $160.49 per share, with a total value of $401,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,209,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMG opened at $152.56 on Thursday. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.19 and a 12 month high of $176.84. The company has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $160.88.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.04. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 18.76%. The firm had revenue of $559.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 16.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

