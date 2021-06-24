Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 194,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 32,666 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $8,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 112.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 304,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,770,000 after acquiring an additional 161,248 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 131,185.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 144,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 19,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,576. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 32,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $1,724,717.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 98,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,224,432.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 123,025 shares of company stock worth $6,656,945. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CF opened at $51.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.77. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $57.19.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.63%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HSBC boosted their target price on CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Scotiabank upgraded CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.58.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

