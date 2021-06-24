Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 70.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 391,201 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Altra Industrial Motion were worth $9,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Altra Industrial Motion by 1,038.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Christian Storch sold 8,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.92, for a total value of $563,600.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,205,095.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl R. Christenson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,093,382. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,514 shares of company stock worth $1,977,540 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $62.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.55. Altra Industrial Motion Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.37 and a 1 year high of $68.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.27.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $472.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altra Industrial Motion Corp. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Altra Industrial Motion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AIMC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research note on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Altra Industrial Motion from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in various motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies (PTT) and Automation & Specialty (A&S).

