Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 144,253 Shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 321.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 189,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,253 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Veritiv were worth $8,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veritiv by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Veritiv by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Veritiv during the first quarter worth about $30,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 8.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritiv alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Veritiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of VRTV stock opened at $60.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Veritiv Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.30 and a fifty-two week high of $67.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.99. The company has a market capitalization of $945.85 million, a P/E ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 2.21.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 0.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Veritiv Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Veritiv Profile

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The Packaging segment provides custom and standard packaging solutions.

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.