Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 72.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 214,875 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,361 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $8,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,086,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,457,000 after buying an additional 140,718 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. 99.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

Shares of Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $42.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.89. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $46.44.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $519.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.26 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 2.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

