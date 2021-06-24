Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 4,395 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,395 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $9,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Chemed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 520,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,006,000 after buying an additional 131,819 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 323,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,871,000 after buying an additional 71,077 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Chemed by 152.8% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 101,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,444,000 after acquiring an additional 61,052 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chemed by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,892,000 after acquiring an additional 49,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

CHE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $496.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of Chemed stock opened at $481.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $482.93. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $417.41 and a one year high of $560.00. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.48.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $527.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.96 million. Chemed had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 36.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Chemed Co. will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 7.52%.

In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.04, for a total transaction of $1,313,488.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,554.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.61, for a total value of $1,492,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,529,265.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,549 shares of company stock worth $4,627,366. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

