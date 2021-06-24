PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 86,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of PTC worth $11,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in PTC by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,780 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth $1,090,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth $1,554,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Get PTC alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $794,142.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,377,464.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on PTC. TheStreet upgraded PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of PTC in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. PTC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

PTC stock opened at $135.71 on Thursday. PTC Inc. has a one year low of $74.18 and a one year high of $149.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.01 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

PTC Company Profile

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.