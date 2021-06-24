Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $339,852,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,585,000 after buying an additional 155,830 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2,265.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 161,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,687,000 after acquiring an additional 154,591 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 857,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,480,000 after acquiring an additional 122,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 723,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,796,000 after acquiring an additional 104,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

IDXX opened at $615.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $314.57 and a 12-month high of $617.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $554.34. The stock has a market cap of $52.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.26, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total transaction of $1,348,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 658,701 shares in the company, valued at $355,415,298.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total value of $4,029,772.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 661,333 shares in the company, valued at $349,190,437.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,004 shares of company stock valued at $23,130,605. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

