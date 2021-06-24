Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $10.05 Million Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $10,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,094,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,343,473,000 after purchasing an additional 184,628 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,635,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,459,000 after buying an additional 92,896 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,022,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $778,829,000 after buying an additional 123,029 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Analog Devices by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,345,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $574,864,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 2,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $374,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,169,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 5,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $919,017.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,063,449.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,655 shares of company stock worth $8,668,021 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.18.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $163.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.27. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.47 and a 52 week high of $168.93. The company has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.21%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

