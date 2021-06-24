Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $10.05 Million Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $10,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Analog Devices by 3.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other news, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 5,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $919,017.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,449.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total value of $1,023,717.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,527.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,655 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,021 in the last 90 days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Truist Securities cut their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Analog Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.18.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $163.63 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.27. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.47 and a 52-week high of $168.93.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. Analog Devices had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.