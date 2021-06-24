Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $10.77 Million Stock Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $10,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 12,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 12,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 38.4% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 8,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at $8,423,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $196.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $190.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $200.37. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.33 and a 12-month high of $220.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.32 billion, a PE ratio of 89.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

A number of research firms have commented on GPN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Global Payments from $207.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.57.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

