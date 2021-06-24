Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $6.79 Million Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 51,246 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $6,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after buying an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 34.3% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Sempra Energy by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

SRE stock opened at $135.56 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $112.16 and a fifty-two week high of $144.93. The firm has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.86.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Story: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.