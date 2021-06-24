Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $7.06 Million Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 152,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 964 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 100.4% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

In other American International Group news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,704,073.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,652,705.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AIG has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

AIG stock opened at $47.73 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.13. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.57 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08. The company has a market cap of $40.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

